EGA launches first sustainability report

By Wam

Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, today announced the launch of its 2017 sustainability report detailing the organisation’s values, commitments, aspirations and achievements in environmental, social and economic performance.

In a press statement, EGA said that it aspires to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities.

EGA’s sustainability report charts the company’s performance in areas including emissions, safety, technological innovation, community engagement, waste and effluent management and social responsibility. The disclosures made in the report are the outcome of a materiality analysis to identify sustainability topics that warrant the greatest levels of transparency and accountability, as well as EGA’s values and commitments.

The report focuses on 2017 performance but also incorporates data for 2014, 2015 and 2016 to illustrate trends since the formation of EGA through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium in 2014.

Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, "We recognise that our role must extend beyond simple compliance or keeping up with our peers. Working with our customers, regulators, shareholders and stakeholders, we intend to be an innovator and a leader in sustainability."

EGA’s sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative standards, the most widely recognised framework for sustainability reporting.

Last year, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to apply to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry.

EGA aspires to become certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards, which are globally-applicable standards specific to responsible production, sourcing and stewardship within the aluminium value chain.

EGA’s sustainability report includes additional disclosures specific to the requirements of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standards.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative launched its Performance Standards in December 2017, enabling organisations to seek certification.