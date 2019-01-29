Egyptian parliamentary delegation explores work of UAE Government

By Wam

The Cabinet Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future hosted a delegation from the "Emirati-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee."

The delegation explored the work of the UAE Government and reviewed the country’s initiatives, best practices and government programmes related to key sectors.

Dr. Yassir Al Naqbi, Deputy Director-General of Leadership and Government Capacities at the Cabinet Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, received the delegation, which was led by Alaa Al Saeed Ibrahim Abed, Chairman of the Committee, and accompanied it on a tour of the Government Accelerators.

The office explained the details of several initiatives related to various sectors, including the "Strategic Planning and Government Performance Assessment." The delegation was then briefed about the "Leadership and Government Capacities Building Programme," as well as other innovative programmes and initiatives that aim to anticipate the future, develop government services, and improve the quality of life of community members.

The delegation also reviewed the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 and its development phases, as well as the working mechanism of the "Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation" and various government development systems, such as the "Adaa System." It was also briefed about the work and objectives of the "Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme" and an international star rating system that is used to rate the services of the "Services 1 Centre."

The delegation praised the historic relations between the UAE and Egypt, which are being prioritised by their leadership while stressing the importance of exchanging experiences and reinforcing their cooperation.

The delegation was accompanied by Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Chairman of the Friendship Committee with Parliaments of Arab Countries, Aisha bin Samnoa, Deputy Chairman of the Friendship Committee with Parliaments of Arab Countries, and FNC members Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammoudi, Salim Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Naema Al Sharman and Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi.