Egyptians vote on constitutional amendments

By Wam

Egypt's state news agency said expats have started voting on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.

Sharif Al Badawi, Egyptian Ambassador to UAE, said that eligible Egyptians living in UAE lined up outside their diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to vote on Friday.

Air-conditioned tents with cold water dispenser machines along with other enabling services have been provided to ensure a seamless voting process using a valid Egyptian ID or Passport, he added.

The voting is to last three days, to maximise turnout.