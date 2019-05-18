EHRA praises pardon for man convicted in 'secret organisation' case

By Wam

The Emirates Human Rights Association (EHRA) has praised the issuing of a pardon by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Abdulrahman Bin Subaih Al Suwaidi, an Emirati who was convicted in the "Muslim Brotherhood secret organisation" case.

Al Suwaidi recently withdrew his Bay'ah (Oath of allegiance) to the group and renewing his loyalty to the President.

"The Association commends this fatherly decision by His Highness the President, which reflects the values of mercy. The decision coincides with the Year of Tolerance and is imbued with the meanings of forgiveness, mercy, tolerance, fatherly kindness and empathy towards those who err and regret their taking the wrong path," the EHRA’s statement said.

EHRA also said that the President’s decision embodies the close ties within the Emirati community and shows the bonds between the leadership and the people.

"The decision asserts the highest principles of humanity which grant those who break laws the opportunity to correct their mistakes and to rejoin their community as productive members who contribute to its development and growth."

EHRA also noted that tolerance and forgiveness are key pillars for the UAE.

"The UAE has always forgiven the wrongdoers who admit their mistakes and correct their approach and thought. Forgiveness is granted to anyone who believes in national principles, defend the country’s interest and abandon devious thought."

The UAE is keen to accept its citizens who correct their act, return to the right path and show their recognition of the Muslim Brotherhood’s sinister plots against the UAE and its interests."