Eid: 184 mosques, prayer yards in Sharjah

By
  • Wam
Published

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has announced the readiness of all musallas and mosques in the Emirate for Eid al-Fitr prayer, with 184 mosques in Sharjah and its affiliated cities.

The mosques will be divided as: 138 in Sharjah, 16 in the Central Region and 30 in the Eastern region.

The Department allocated a number of mosques to non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, as well as English.

It also allocated a corner of the sign language at the Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal mosque in Sharjah City for those with hearing disabilities.

The prayer takes place at 5:44 am in the city of Sharjah, taking into account the time difference of the two areas: (Central Region at 05:43 am) and (Eastern Province at 05:41 am).

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon