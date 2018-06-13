Eid: 184 mosques, prayer yards in Sharjah

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has announced the readiness of all musallas and mosques in the Emirate for Eid al-Fitr prayer, with 184 mosques in Sharjah and its affiliated cities.

The mosques will be divided as: 138 in Sharjah, 16 in the Central Region and 30 in the Eastern region.

The Department allocated a number of mosques to non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, as well as English.

It also allocated a corner of the sign language at the Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal mosque in Sharjah City for those with hearing disabilities.

The prayer takes place at 5:44 am in the city of Sharjah, taking into account the time difference of the two areas: (Central Region at 05:43 am) and (Eastern Province at 05:41 am).