By WAM

The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, 21st April, in most Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomical Centre.

The centre said the crescent of the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on Thursday, 20th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

