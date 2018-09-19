Emaar celebrates Saudi National Day with never-seen-before offers

By Neil Grayson

Emaar is celebrating Saudi National Day from September 20th to 23rd with a range of activities and never-seen-before offers.

The highlights include Burj Khalifa featuring the Saudi national flag on its LED screen, which is the largest of its kind. The Dubai Fountain will come to life with specially choreographed displays, too. The shows happen at 8:10pm, 9:10pm and 10:10pm in addition to the regular displays.

Residents of Saudi Arabia can also enjoy a host of offers in Downtown Dubai, including 20% off on guided tours to Level 148 of At The Top Burj Khalifa and 50% off Dubai Aquarium.

Meantime, The Dubai Mall has created a Saudi National Day offer booklet for Saudi nationals. It includes a range of dining deals and shopping offers. Saudis can find the booklets at Guest Service Desks and collect one by showing their National ID.

The mall will also be buzzing with live performances from a traditional Saudi band in Souk Atrium.