Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Ambassador

By WAM

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba, Crown Prince of Kuwait, received Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, along with several other diplomats on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, at Bayan Place.

Al Raisi conveyed to Sheikh Sabah the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes to Kuwait for further progress and prosperity.