Emirates Airline Foundation continues to transform communities in Western Uganda

The Emirates Airline Foundation along with Outreach to Africa (OTA) has established a school with three sections; nursery, primary and secondary; The Emirates Airline Foundation campus in Geme village near Fort Portal, Kabarole District, Western Uganda. The campus is presently catering for 850 pupils and students in both day and boarding sections. What began as a collaboration to provide basic health care services to residents in 2010, has grown to become a fully-functioning school. Upon the completion of the on-going construction and renovation work currently underway, the capacity of the school will increase.

The Paul Devlin School was started by OTA in 2008; an NGO located in Fort Portal, Kabarole district, Western Uganda with a mission to empower communities by providing quality education, health care and economic empowerment projects. In 2014, The Emirates Airline Foundation in partnership with OTA announced the commencement of a project valued at over US$ 1.5 million towards a building project that would transform The Paul Devlin School. The construction of The Emirates Airline Foundation Campus - a new wing of the School, will enhance the infrastructure and capacity of the school, allowing more students to enrol and receive a well-rounded education.

“The Emirates Airline Foundation is deeply committed to helping disadvantaged children around the world. The school that we are building with OTA will contribute to empowering communities and transform the lives of so many children,” said Sir Tim Clark, Chairman, The Emirates Airline Foundation. “Our work in Uganda over the past eight years has enabled us to meet our objectives as an organization, and this project also ties in with the goals of the Ugandan government to eradicate poverty through increasing access to education,” he added.

The Emirates Airline Foundation Campus is expected to be completed by December 2018; in time for the start of the new academic year in February 2019. The new facility will include dormitories for boarding students, sports fields, staff housing, a library and computer laboratory, a dining hall, and classrooms.

Over the years, the Paul Devlin School has enrolled thousands of students from vulnerable communities. Mr. Edward Nyakabwa, a board member with OTA said, “we have the responsibility to significantly meet the needs of and improve the lives of the communities in which we are stationed. The new wing whose construction was funded by The Emirates Airline Foundation will enable us to increase the number of students who will, in turn, reap the invaluable asset of education,” he added.

“We admit students from the surrounding Rwenzori region and other districts in Uganda. A large number of our students come from disadvantaged backgrounds and are in need of a quality education that will improve their socio-economic standing. This expansion means that we are now equipped to improve the lives of many students who might have otherwise not received any form of formal education,” Mr. Nyakabwa added.