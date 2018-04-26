Emirates Airlines introduces Home Check-in in Dubai

Emirates has introduced Home Check-in, a new service which allows customers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai.

The service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights.

The new service enables Emirates passengers to complete the security check and check-in from the comfort of their home, hotel or office and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight.

An Emirates check-in agent will arrive at the preferred location to weigh and tag the bags as well as check-in the customers and issue boarding passes.

Customers can then make their own way to the airport and head directly to immigration, bypassing the check-in desks at the airport.

The service is available for AED 350 per trip for up to 7 pieces of luggage. AED 35 will be charged for each additional piece of luggage.

Customers can book the service on emirates.com up to 12 hours before flight departure time.