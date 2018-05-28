Emirates announces start of scheduled A380 service into Hamburg

Emirates Airlines announced today that it will introduce the first scheduled commercial Airbus A380 service to Hamburg. To commemorate the inaugural arrival in Hamburg on 29 October, the A380 will be deployed on the morning service (EK059/EK060), while from 30 October the A380 will be regularly deployed on the afternoon service (EK061/EK062).

The deployment of the iconic double decker aircraft will represent a capacity increase of over 22% on the route. With a total of 6,090 weekly seats in each direction, Emirates will offer business and leisure travellers from the North of Germany an even greater choice of travel options to Dubai and to over 150 destinations beyond, highlighting Hamburg’s importance as part of the airline’s global network. With its existing multiple daily A380 services to Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf, Emirates will be operating all German gateways with its A380 flagship aircraft.

"We are excited to finally bring our Airbus flagship ‘home’ and see Hamburg join the other 48 destinations we currently serve with the A380. The Emirates A380 is an iconic aircraft that continues to excite our customers and set the benchmark for travel comfort in commercial flying. We look forward to offering the award-winning Emirates A380 experience to our customers flying from Hamburg," said Volker Greiner, Emirates Vice President North and Central Europe.

"The switch to the A380 offers a total of 1,120 additional seats per week in each direction, meeting a growing demand from travellers on the route and demonstrating our commitment to Hamburg. Enabling an increase in passenger numbers will also result in additional tourism revenues for Hamburg and its wider region, which in turn will mean boosting the local economy and job creation," he added.

As Hamburg becomes the 49th destination on Emirates’ global network to be served by its highly popular A380 aircraft, passengers travelling from Hamburg can reach via Dubai to Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo and many more.