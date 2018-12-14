Emirates Aviation University obtains EASA accreditation

By Wam

The Emirates Aviation University, EAU, has received its accreditation from the European Aviation Safety Agency, EASA, as a 'Maintenance Training Organisation'.

This official certification provides the university with significant recognition on the national and international level as the first educational institution in the UAE to have its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme approved by EASA, in addition to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

"The EASA’s accreditation of the EAU as a university that offers a certified and internationally recognised Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme is a significant milestone for Emirates Aviation University. This will be warmly welcomed by our students and graduates who can now continue their education knowing that they will be awarded two certificates," said Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University.

"The accreditation will also allow us to expand our national reach and meet the changing needs of the aviation and education industries at a time when the demand for both is expanding globally," he added.

The Emirates Aviation University is a GCAA CAR 147-approved maintenance training organisation that allows its students to apply for the GCAA Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence. Receiving accreditation from EASA will pave the way for students to apply for a European Aircraft Engineer Licence provided that they fulfil the regulatory authority requirements.

The EASA is the centrepiece of the European Union's strategy for aviation safety. Its mission is to promote the highest common standards of safety and environmental protection in civil aviation. The agency develops common safety and environmental rules at the European level. It monitors the implementation of standards through inspections in the member states and provides the necessary technical expertise, training and research. The agency works hand-in-hand with the national authorities which continue to carry out many operational tasks, such as certification of individual aircraft or licencing of pilots.

Established in 1991, the EAU is a leading educational institution in the Middle East for aeronautical engineering, aviation management, business management, and aviation safety and security studies. The university is the academic wing of the Emirates Group, a global travel and tourism conglomerate known worldwide for their commitment to the highest standards of quality in every aspect of business.

The university is licenced by the UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs and the Human Development Authority and offers an extensive range of educational opportunities for students with the best aviation-related specialisations. They can choose from vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that combine the highest standards of academics with the latest developments in the field of aviation.