Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies organises lecture on UAE-India relations

By Wam

The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, on Wednesday, organised a lecture titled, "UAE-India Relations", presented by Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, with the attendance of several diplomatic, scientific, academic, and media figures.

Ambassador Suri addressed the relations between the people of two countries, which lasted for decades, while stating that India has special and well-established relations with the Gulf region. These relations were also linked to the spread of Islam to the Indian subcontinent, especially the State of Kerala, he said.

He added that these relations have developed significantly, especially in recent years, after the signing of agreements, partnerships and strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Suri explained that the relationship between the UAE and India has developed into a strategic partnership, while affirming the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in boosting these relations.

Suri stressed that the development of their ties is a realisation of the mutual understanding between the UAE and India, in many economic sectors, such as oil and investment.

The Indian Ambassador also highlighted that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, has become a strategic partner of India in key oil projects, and the UAE has invested in India’s infrastructure and ports. He pointed out that India’s business sector is witnessing transformations and continuous growth, and the air navigation route between the two countries is one of the most crowded in the world.

Suri concluded his lecture by highlighting the fact that the leadership of the UAE and India are aware of the importance of improving their relations.