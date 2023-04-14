Emirates contributes AED10 million to 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

By E247

Emirates joins a growing list of contributors to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Emirates has pledged AED10 million to the campaign, which aims to develop sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups, in collaboration with relevant humanitarian organisations in affected communities.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said, “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a practical example of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for sustainable good and charity, which creates hope and leads to a better future for all. Our support for the campaign reflects our commitment to helping improve the quality of life in underprivileged communities, especially those served by Emirates around the world. We are honoured to be part of the campaign and its efforts to provide a food safety net in countries struggling with food insecurity."

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, further demonstrates the UAE’s role as an active participant in the global endeavour to fight hunger, as well as other challenges regionally and internationally.

The donation by Emirates is the latest in a growing list of contributions made to the campaign by businesses, institutions, individuals, and charity organisations.

This is the latest edition in a series of food aid drives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later the “1 Billion Meals” campaign of Ramadan 2022. This year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen, and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.



