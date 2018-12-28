Emirates exclusively charters a flight for UAE government employees to perform Umrah

By Staff

Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Emirates has exclusively chartered an aircraft for UAE government employees to travel to Jeddah, to perform Umrah in the holy city of Mecca.

Emirates flight EK 2819, a Boeing 777-300ER adorned with the special “Year of Zayed” livery, carried a full flight of 428 passengers to King Abdulaziz International Airport earlier today. Emirates flight EK2822 is scheduled to return to Dubai on Saturday 29th December 2018.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "It is a great privilege to provide UAE government employees the opportunity to travel and perform Umrah this year. It’s a fitting way to conclude the “Year of Zayed” and welcome “Year of Tolerence," as we continue to spread the inspirational messages and values of the founding father of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Zayed. We wish the pilgrims a blessed journey and safe return home.”

Emirates currently serves the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 91 weekly flights to 4 gateways including 4 daily flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam as well as a daily flight to Medina.