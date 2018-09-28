Emirates expands its travel and lifestyle partnerships to offer Dubai visitors an enhanced experience

By Staff

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has expanded its travel and lifestyle partnerships to continue offering exclusive benefits and greater convenience for its customers. The latest initiatives with global leading ride-sharing app, Uber and local premium retail developer, Emaar Malls, showcases the airline’s commitment to delivering a seamless and memorable customer journey.

Emirates’ partnership with Uber offers visitors coming from Australia, South Africa, Egypt, France and Saudi Arabia special airport transfer fares upon arrival in Dubai. Passengers who book their travel on Emirates’ Economy Flex Plus or Economy Flex fares can avail the special Uber promotion code on bookings made from 26th September until 10th December 2018.*

Passengers travelling on an Economy Flex Plus fare can enjoy one free ride from Dubai International Airport to anywhere in Dubai, up to the value of AED 120. Passengers travelling on an Economy Flex fare can avail 50% off one ride from the airport to anywhere in Dubai, up to the value of AED 60.

Earlier this year, the airline’s award winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards, also collaborated with Emaar Malls to launch the Emaar Malls Rewards Programme, offering customers a chance to earn Skywards Miles when they purchase goods, food or leisure experiences at The Dubai Mall.