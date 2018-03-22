Emirates flies maiden international flight to new terminal at Muscat Airport

By
  • WAM
Published

Emirates was the first international airline to land a scheduled commercial flight at the newly inaugurated passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport last night.

To mark the occasion the airline deployed one of its special ‘Year of Zayed’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, highlighting the ties between Oman and the UAE. Flight EK 864 landed at 5:55pm, and was the first international flight to operate to the new passenger terminal.

Passengers on board came from destinations like Dhaka, Baghdad and Dammam via Dubai.

Emirates has been flying to Oman since 1993, and will be marking 25 years of successful operations this year to the country. The airline currently operates three daily flights to Muscat, connecting Omani travellers to over 150 global destinations.

 

 

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon