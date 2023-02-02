Emirates Health Services announces ‘Ghaiath’ project for emergency and crisis management

By Emirates247

As part of its series of innovative projects, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the Ghaiath project for emergency and crisis management and ensuring business continuity during the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress (Arab Health 2023), where it is participating under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Health Services’.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Salim Al-Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EHS, witnessed the announcement of “Ghaiath” in the presence of EHS Director General H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal; and Dr. Widad Al-Maidour, Director of the Emergency Operations Centre, along with a number of department heads and EHS employees.

Ghaiath is a smart digital system and a central platform that includes EHS’ health resource data aimed at monitoring vital processes in EHS-affiliated health facilities, forecasting risks to ensure an effective and professional response, enhancing proactivity and flexibility in managing and sustaining operations, and supporting integration and compatibility efforts between strategic partners. Phase one included linking the system with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); National Centre of Meteorology; National Ambulance, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, with notifications currently being received from these entities, each according to their respective scope of competence.

The system is set to be linked with all health authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and will also be connected with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) in the future. The second phase of the "Ghaiath" system will be supported by artificial intelligence, allowing it to predict the occurrence of risks, respond effectively, and recover from crises.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Olama confirmed that Ghaiath is one of a series of projects EHS is announcing and launching at Arab Health 2023, as part of its plans to develop the healthcare sector’s systems and better prepare it for future challenges efficiently to achieve national strategies that aim to enhance quality of life and shape a healthy, sustainable future, in line with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership.

“The UAE has firmly established itself in the field, providing the highest standards of smart health services, and setting an inspiring model for communities around the world,” H.E. Al-Olama added: “Emirates Health Services is participating in Arab Health 2023 with an innovative platform, designed to highlight and launch innovative projects and unique preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic health practices, powered by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to provide predictive and sustainable solutions. Our ambitious strategy for 2023-2026 is full of notable goals that will considerably enhance the healthcare sector in the UAE.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, stressed that Ghaiath is a pioneering project that represents the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership, helps strengthen the future healthcare sector, ushers in a new era, and contributes to achieving the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing, the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, and UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, which will consolidate the sustainability of the healthcare sector.

H.E. Al-Serkal noted: With its innovative health projects, Emirates Health Services is working to accomplish healthcare goals, in line with international best practices. “This is a primary goal for EHS – one that requires us to keep pace with the UAE’s strategic directions to enhance the health sector’s preparedness, and build a healthy society that enjoys a high quality of life” Al-Serkal added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.