Emirates implements plans for effective travel following Dubai runway closures

With the Southern Runway revamp starting tomorrow at the Dubai International Airport, Emirates Airline has said that it set out measures to maximise operational efficiencies at DXB.

The Southern Runway Closure at Dubai International Airport will be taking place from 16th April to 30th May.

In a statement, the airline said, "On time performance, OTP, is a key factor for smooth operations and a consistent customer experience on the ground and in the air, and is even more critical during the Southern Runway Closure with all flights at Dubai International utilising a single runway."

One of Emirates’ key objectives during this period will be to reduce instances of flight delays and disruptions in Dubai and across its destination network. The airline is also placing a substantial emphasis on communication to its customers through a number of channels, to keep them accurately informed of their flight's status.

Customers travelling during this period are encouraged to arrive to the airport early, and build in enough time to check in, pass through immigration and get to their gates, it continued. "Customers are reminded to arrive to the airport at least three hours before their flight departures, and passengers can check-in as early as 24 hours ahead of their flights at the airport. Customers can also check-in online from 48 hours to 90 minutes ahead of their departure," it added.

Emirates advised travellers to get to boarding gates on time, adding that gates open 90 minutes before departure for long-haul flights. The airline has also extended gate opening time for short-haul flights to 75 minutes. For flights departing to the United States, gates open 120 minutes before departure, it explained.

"As always, gates close 20 minutes before departure and timings are strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule. These time checks have been put in place to ensure minimal delays during this period," Emirates continued.

The Southern Runway closure is happening during one of the quieter operational times of the year, and will be critical to increasing the long-term capacity of Dubai International Airport and maintaining the high-level service levels of the airline, especially ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai and the influx of visitors expected during that period.