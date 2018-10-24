Emirates Islamic Bank announces winner of Dh1m

By Staff

Emirates Islamic bank announced this week the lucky winner of its monthly Kunooz Savings Account draw. Hanim Mustafa Mohamed, a UAE national, was handed over the prize of Dh1m at the bank’s headquarters in Dubai Healthcare City on 10 October, 2018.

Commenting on her win, Hanim said: “When I first received the call, I was so shocked and couldn’t believe that I had won. It was only after my family confirmed that the news was true, that I was finally convinced! I would like to thank everyone at Emirates Islamic for this grand cash prize.”

Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO at Emirates Islamic Bank extended his warm congratulations to the lucky winner, and further motivated UAE residents to save for their future, while wishing them the best of luck.