Emirates Post celebrates front-line workers with commemorative souvenir stamp sheet

By WAM

Emirates Post has issued a distinctive souvenir stamp sheet to celebrate the nation’s valiant front-line force, who are going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The souvenir stamp sheet will be available on Emirates Post’s website at a retail price of AED19 and will serve as a permanent reminder of the tremendous efforts of these brave men and women.

The launch of the souvenir sheet comes in line with the campaign, #ThankYouHeroes, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to pay homage and respect to those defending and containing the spread of the virus as well as those providing essential services.

The design of the stamp showcases the medical and healthcare teams (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians), civil defence, police, sterilisation teams, media, volunteers, as well as courier and delivery personnel. Proceeds from the sale of the stamp will be donated to charities supporting the welfare of front-line staff in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Part of the proceeds will be donated on a monthly basis to Emirates Red Crescent to aid front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic as well as low-income families and housing units to support their disinfection and sanitation costs. The other part of the proceeds will go to Emirates Post’s dedicated COVID-19 fund to support front-line workers within the organization.

Commenting on this special issuance, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "Owing to the directions of our wise leadership and the efforts of our brave front-line workers, the UAE has emerged worldwide as a confident and safe nation united in its responsibility to support its citizens and residents, as well as other nations against this crisis."

He continued, "This souvenir stamp sheet is but a small step towards repaying the immense debt of gratitude we owe these heroes and a way in which the public can also support. On behalf of everyone at Emirates Post, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our healthcare professionals, to those working in the vital sectors, and to the volunteers for their dedication and resilience."

In turn, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs of ERC, said that Emirates Post support will help the ERC reach out to support frontline workers and provide essential disinfection and sanitisation services to low-income families. "Campaigns like these highlight the importance of collaboration amongst various entities in keeping the community safe."

The souvenir stamp sheet will be available for sale starting 10th May on the Emirates Post Web Shop.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.