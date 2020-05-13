Emirates Post records 45% increase in last-mile delivery volumes in UAE

By WAM

Emirates Post has registered a 45 percent growth in last-mile delivery volumes since the beginning of 2020 compared to Q4 of 2019.

Since 1st January, 2020, Emirates Post delivered close to two million shipments to customers on behalf of government and banking organisations, as well as e-commerce retailers both locally and from around the world, an Emirates Post statement said on Tuesday.

"We identified last-mile delivery as one of our key growth areas last year and have been bolstering our network to ensure that we have the reach and resources to cater to the demands of online retailers, as well as government and business entities. This is the future of post and it is critical that our processes and systems have the agility to cater to local and international demand, whilst offering the best in pricing and efficiencies to our clients," said Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

Over the past 12 months, Emirates Post has rolled out simplified integration processes and cash-on-delivery, in addition to establishing a hyperlocal network and a sustainable capacity model to support the rapidly increasing volume demands. With this new model, it can onboard new clients and support the delivery of essential and non-essential retail items in under a week.

The combined effort has allowed Emirates Post to deploy 99.8 percent of shipments on the delivery date promised on the purchase, with its on-time delivery track record exceeding 96 percent in the UAE.

With its proven network in the UAE, Emirates Post has been able to provide last-mile services for locally-based e-customers via the international postal express and premium service options that connect the UAE to over 200 countries worldwide.

Emirates Post has also built its last-mile delivery volumes by supporting the banking and government sector by offering door-to-door delivery of essential documents. Working with entities, including the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the RAK Municipality, Emirates Post has created digitised application processes for customers to register, book, process and receive essential government documents, without visiting government offices.

As delivery volumes increased during the current pandemic, Emirates Post also put in place more stringent health and safety measures. Since mid-March, it made over 800,000 contactless deliveries to customers.

