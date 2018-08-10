Emirates revamps its premium offering in First and Business Class

By Staff

Emirates has refreshed its premium offering with new luxury products in First and Business Class for a more comfortable travel experience. The new products stem from collaborations with BYREDO skincare, Bowers & Wilkins and Emirates’ longstanding partnership with Bulgari for its refreshed amenity kits.

BYREDO for Emirates Wellness kit

Emirates First Class customers will find the BYREDO travel wellness range of skincare in their private suites. The allergen-free and Chamomile collections were exclusively created for Emirates for a relaxing and hydrating experience inflight.

The collection by European luxury brand, BYREDO, was first introduced in Emirates’ new fully enclosed suites on the Boeing 777 last year and is now being rolled out across the fleet.

All the products in the collection are manufactured using the best raw materials with a distinct focus on craft and quality.

Products included in the BYREDO for Emirates Wellness kit are:

Cleansing Face Towelette, leaving a clean base to enjoy the maximum benefit from skincare.

Facial Toner brings freshness and essential hydration, improving overall skin texture.

Eye Cream gently hydrates sensitive skin around the eye leaving it softer and suppler.

Chamomile roll-on Sleep Oil to apply on pulse points to ease into relaxation.

Chamomile Pillow Mist spray for textile to create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere

The kits are paired with a faux leather notebook and branded pen.

Bowers & Wilkins Active Noise Cancelling E1 headphones

To amplify the viewing experience on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, the airline is rolling out brand new Bowers & Wilkins Active Noise Cancelling E1 headphones in First Class. These headphones were designed by award-winning audio brand Bowers & Wilkins and created exclusively for Emirates using a unique hybrid noise cancellation technology optimised for the Emirates First Class cabins.

The headphones are lightweight and made of the finest materials, including aluminium and sheepskin leather for a comfortable fit. Customers can use the headphones to view up to 3,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on a 32-inch TV screen. The entertainment selection on ice across all classes includes up to 950 movies, 400 TV channels and 2,400 music and podcast channels. The headphones’ sound quality can also be tested on The Bowers & Wilkins Superior Sound playlist, a selection of tracks selected for their acoustic excellence available on ice.

Bulgari Amenity Kits

Emirates continues its longstanding partnership with Bulgari for the latest designs of the airline’s exclusive kit bags.

The new set of amenity kits for both First and Business Class feature Bulgari’s fragrance – Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert (Green Tea) - and contain skincare essentials to keep customers feeling fresh and pampered throughout the flight.

The First Class kit bags, made from faux leather, come in eight designs with a new range of colours for men and women. Eight additional designs are available in Business Class – four for men and four for women.

The amenity kits are available on long-haul overnight flights and designs are refreshed every nine months. The bags have been designed for multipurpose uses after the flight to store headphones, make up or jewelry.

In addition to the Bulgari amenity kits, First Class customers will also be given Hydra Active moisturising sleep suits on long haul overnight flights.

Fans of the First Class experience can purchase the Emirates sleep suits, First Class blanket or the Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones from the Emirates Official Stores.

Fine dining on Emirates

On all Emirates flights, customers can enjoy a selection of the finest cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits in the world.

Emirates’ premium onboard experience is complemented by on ground comfort with a network of 42 dedicated Emirates Lounges located within major airports around the globe, including its newly-opened Cairo lounge and refurbished New York lounge at John F Kennedy International Airport. First and Business Class passengers can also travel to and from the airport via Emirates’ complimentary Chauffeur-drive service – available in over 70 cities including Emirates’ latest destination Santiago.