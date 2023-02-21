Emirates School Education Adopts Paper and Electronic Exams This Semester

By Emirates247

"The Emirates School Education Foundation has announced the adoption of a model for paper-based and electronic (multiple-choice) exams during the current semester for students in grades 3-12 in all tracks, for subjects including Arabic, English, Mathematics, Physics, and Science.

This decision aims to improve the quality of educational outputs and enhance students' creative and academic skills. The Emirates School Education Foundation also confirmed that it will conduct a trial exam for students on the paper-based and electronic dual-exam model to prepare the educational field during the period from February 27th to March 3rd, 2023."

