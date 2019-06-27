Emirates SkyCargo appoints first Emirati female Cargo Managers in Kuwait, Oman

By Wam

Emirates SkyCargo has announced the appointment of Alyazeya Saeed and Fatma Ahli to the key positions of Cargo Managers of Oman and Kuwait respectively. The two appointees, who graduated from Emirates SkyCargo’s Commercial Management Programme, will manage the airline’s cargo operations in the two countries.

With the new appointments, Emirates SkyCargo will be utilising UAE talent to oversee operations in two important markets in the region.

Emirates SkyCargo’s Commercial Management Programme is designed to provide UAE nationals with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for jobs in the air cargo industry. This includes essential training to handle tasks ranging from cargo operations to sales.

The programme, which takes 18 months to complete, starts in Dubai. The trainees are then assigned roles of acting Cargo Managers in one-year positions, after which, they are appointed as outstation Cargo Managers.

Alyazeya Saeed, Cargo Manager for Oman, joined Emirates SkyCargo in 2016 as a fresh graduate, holding a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She completed the 18-month course and was posted to Taiwan for her outstation training. Alyazeya also briefly worked as Cargo Commercial Operations manager for Europe.

Commenting on the Emirates SkyCargo Commercial Management training, she said, "The programme gave me an excellent grounding in general management techniques, but also an in-depth overview of the cargo business. I learned a lot that has proven to be extremely useful in my day to day operations in my new role in Oman."

The second appointee, Fatma Ahli, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management from Higher Colleges of Technology. She was selected for the Emirates SkyCargo Commercial Management Programme after joining the organisation in November 2016. Ahli was then posted to Singapore to complete her outstation training. Prior to her new role in Kuwait, Fatma was Emirates’ Cargo Commercial and Operation Manager for the Far East and Australasia.

Speaking about the quality of the training she received, Ahli stated, "I was really impressed with the content that we covered in the course and would recommend this type of on-the-job training to anyone who aspires to develop a career in a commercial role in a company like Emirates SkyCargo."

For his part, Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Skycargo, said, "Emirates SkyCargo’s Commercial Management Programme continues to attract UAE nationals with substantial potential. The programme has graduated more than 10 UAE nationals since 2014 who now occupy several senior roles in the organisation. The Commercial Management programme also plays a significant role in preparing the trainees for future responsibilities as leaders in the logistics industry. I am confident that both Alyazeya and Fatma will be great assets to the team and we’re very proud to see Emirati women succeed in the Cargo logistics industry."