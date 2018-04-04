Emirates SkyCargo flies champion horses to Dubai and across the globe

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has transported leading equines for a variety of championship events across the globe.

The carrier most recently flew in some of the world’s most highly rated racehorses to Dubai for the Dubai World Cup Championship, one of the most anticipated and prestigious horse racing events in the world. Some of the leading contenders for the Dubai World Cup such as West Coast, Mubtaahij, and Talismanic had made their journey from their homes to Dubai on Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet of freighters. Emirates SkyCargo has transported some of the past champions of the Dubai World Cup including Arrogate in 2017 and California Chrome in 2016.

Every year, during the racing season in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo plays an important role in flying horses from their homes to Dubai. The air cargo carrier transported horses from across six continents in the months running up to Dubai World Cup.

For the third year in a row, Emirates SkyCargo is transporting close to 100 horses across continents during the first three legs of one of the world’s leading show jumping events- the Longines Global Champions Tour.

Show jumping horses were moved in two special charter flights from Mexico City where they took part in the first leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour to Miami. The horses arrived in Miami on the 31st of March where they will be competing in the second round of the Tour.

In addition to the horses, each weighing between 600-650 kilograms, equipment weighing tens of tonnes was also transported as part of the charter.

Once done with the competitions in Miami, the horses will be flown to Liege and from there to Shanghai on Emirates SkyCargo’s freighters.

Emirates SkyCargo is not a stranger to transporting premium horses for racing and other equestrian events around the world. In the last four months, the carrier has transported over 350 horses through its network of over 155 destinations across six continents.

The air cargo carrier’s state of the art infrastructure for equine transportation includes a fleet of modern freighter aircraft, custom designed horse stalls as well as dedicated facilities such as a permanent horse ramp at Dubai World Central airport. The stable horse ramp, one of the few such structures available in an airport globally, allows the horse to transfer from the ground transport vehicle to the horse stall or vice-versa in comfort with no danger of injury due to an unstable surface.