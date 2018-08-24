Emirates SkyCargo transports flood relief cargo for Kerala

By Staff

Emirates SkyCargo will carry flood relief cargo of over 175 tons to Kerala, India, joining the UAE community in their support of the people of Kerala.

Over more than a dozen flights, the air cargo operator will transport the relief goods, which have been donated by various UAE-based businesses and organisations, to Thiruvananthapuram - the nearest online Emirates station to the areas most affected by the flood.

The goods, including lifesaving boats, blankets and dry food items, will be handed over to the local flood relief and aid organisations for distribution.