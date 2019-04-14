Emirates to deploy latest Boeing 777-300ER to Riyadh and Kuwait

By WAM

Emirates airline has announced that it will be operating its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the ‘Game Changer' First Class suites from Dubai to Riyadh starting from 16th April, 2019, and Kuwait starting from 1st June, 2019.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East & Iran, said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be the first countries in the Middle East and GCC to be served by the latest Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft.

"Deploying the newest Boeing 777 to both Riyadh and Kuwait will cater to the significant premium demand we see on these routes, and is in line with our commitment to provide our customers across all classes with outstanding service and industry-leading onboard products for a better flying experience," he added.

The new Boeing 777 aircraft will begin operating the route five times a week, and from 1st June 2019 will begin flying on a daily basis.