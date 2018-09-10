Emirates to operate A380 to St. Petersburg during Autumn holidays

By WAM

In response to increased demand for travel during the autumn school holidays, Emirates on Monday announced it will operate its A380 between Dubai and St. Petersburg, temporarily replacing the Boeing 777 aircraft currently operating on the route.

During the period of 25th to 29th October, 2018, in advance of the school holidays in Russia, flights EK 175/176 between Dubai and St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport will be operated by the flagship Emirates A380. Flight EK175 will depart Dubai at 15:45 and arrive in St. Petersburg at 20:50, while the return flight, EK176 will leave St. Petersburg at 23:55 and arrive in Dubai at 06:55 the following morning.

This will be the first time an A380 has operated to St. Petersburg, demonstrating the extensive work and preparation the airport has undertaken in order to receive the double-decker aircraft.

Emirates remains committed to the Russian market, operating to both Moscow and St. Petersburg. The airline has recently announced plans to launch a third daily flight to Moscow Domodedovo airport starting from 25th October, 2018, in response to increased customer demand for travel between Russia and the UAE.