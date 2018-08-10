Emirates Transport evaluates 1,260 entries for Traffic Safety and Education Award

By Wam

Emirates Transport commenced evaluation of the files submitted for the 20th session of the ET Award for Traffic Safety and Education, under the slogan "Safety of our Students is our Responsibility."

The number of entries reached 1,260 files in different categories. The prize aims at spreading the culture of safety and traffic awareness by honouring the personal and corporate initiatives, which impact the schooling and local community in the state, and highlighting it among the different elements in the schooling community including the government and private schools, institutes of technology, government educational Institutions, students, as well as other groups and members of the society.

Abdullah Mohammed, Manager of the ET Government Communication Department, stated that the evaluation and arbitration is as per the European Foundation for Quality Management excellence model EFQM. It will assess and evaluate the entries as per the general assessment standards criteria and the winners will be announced during the ceremony held in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cash prizes of about AED500,000 have been allocated for the winners in the six main award categories: Government Schools Award, which involves all government schools in the UAE; Private Schools Award, which involves all private schools in the UAE; Distinguished Projects Award for schools in the field of safety and traffic awareness dedicated to the best five projects implemented by all schools in the UAE Creativity and Innovation Award dedicated to creations and innovations serving the enhancement of the safety value and contributing to the dissemination of the traffic education culture per the slogan "Safety of our Students is our Responsibility." It comprises the student category and the professional category. The last two categories are the Ideal Safety Family Award and Personality of the Year, which will be selected by the Award Higher Committee.