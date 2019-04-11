Emirates Transport signs contracts worth Dh225m in Dubai, Sharjah

By Wam

Emirates Transport signed new contracts during the first quarter of the current year with several customers in Dubai and Sharjah, amounting to AED225 million.

Bader Al Attar, Executive Director of Transport and Rental in Dubai and Sharjah at Emirates Transport, said that the company is employing its 38 years of expertise in the transport sector to serve its partners and customers from various sectors, through providing diverse and comprehensive services.

He added that according to the contracts, the company will offer transport, rental and fleet management services, by employing approximately 1,820 buses and vehicles. It will also provide 173 smart devices for customer use, he further added.