Emirates Transport to provide 630 school buses in Dubai, Sharjah

By WAM

Emirates Transport, ET, has announced the signing of 12 new and renewed school transport contracts with several schools in Dubai and Sharjah.

With the newly signed contracts, the corporation will provide 630 school buses to ferry approximately 17,000 students, said a press release issued by Emirates Transport on Wednesday.

The ET’s School Transport Division is now offering services to 36 private schools, said Tariq AlSedawi, Area Sales Manager for Dubai and Sharjah.

AlSedawi added that the growth in contracts with private schools was mirrored by an increase in the size of the fleet of school buses. The initial 400 buses in 2014, when the ET Private Schools Transport Centre was first established, was increased to more than 1,000 by the end of 2018, said the press release.