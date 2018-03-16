Emirates Transports raises awareness on "Stop" signs on school buses

Emirates Transport, ET, launched on Wednesday a campaign to raise the public awareness on traffic laws governing the use of the "Stop" sign placed on the sides of school buses.

Teams of ET employees, in association with police authorities, handed out leaflets and gifts to motorists in a number of traffic intersections in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The campaign is part of ET’s annual "Month of Occupational Health and Safety" campaign aimed at increasing awareness, of both its staff and the public, on different health and safety issues.

Motorists were reminded of their obligations towards the safety of school students while being transported and were urged to come to a complete stop when the "Stop" sign is deployed as it indicates that students are preparing to cross the road before or after they board or disembark from a school bus.

Hanan Mohammed Saqer, Executive Director of Corporate Services at ET, said, "ET is keen to ensure the safety of school students during their daily trips to and from schools and will continuously pursue all means and measures that provide them with safe environment inside and outside school buses."

"We call on all road users, especially motorists, to cooperate with the various authorities and school transport providers in this regard and to follow the application of related traffic laws," she said.

School bus driver who fails to deploy the "Stop" sign correctly will incur a fine of AED500 and 6 black points , and a fine of AED1,000 and 10 black points for motorist who fail to stop when the sign is deployed.

Emirates Transport has 5,641 drivers and 5,765 buses who transport 242,805 students on a daily basis to and from 714 government and private schools across the country.