Emirates, Uber to offer UAE travellers discounted airport rides

By WAM

Emirates airline has partnered with Uber to offer UAE travellers discounted airport transfers this summer. Emirates Economy Class Flex Plus and Economy Class Flex customers can avail free or discounted airport rides to and from DXB on bookings made starting today until 31st July, for travel until 31st August.

Customers who book their travel in Economy Flex Plus can avail two free rides to and from DXB from anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED120 per trip. Customers booked in Economy Flex will get 50% off two rides, to and from DXB to anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED60 per trip. Passengers can avail the special offers by booking via the Emirates website during the promotional period.

Khalid Bel Jaflah, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President Commercial Operations UAE and Oman, said, "We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Uber and extend this popular offer to customers in our home market of Dubai. We remain committed to providing a fantastic customer experience for our customers in the UAE so they can enjoy a seamless journey on the ground and in the air."

In turn, Abdellatif Waked, General Manager, Middle East and North Africa for Uber, commented, "At Uber, we’re focused on bringing reliable transportation to the millions of customers we serve everyday, and we are delighted to see our partnership with Emirates extend to serve outbound travellers from Dubai."

The Uber promotion code offer is currently also available for Emirates passengers visiting Dubai from more than 50 global destinations within North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Australasia, and Far East.