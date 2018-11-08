Emirati $600,000 relief airlift for Sudan

By WAM

A UAE relief plane laden with 100 tonnes of aid has landed at the Khartoum International Airport in response to the torrential rains and flash floods that hit some Sudanese provinces recently.

The US$600,000 aid, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, includes clothes, food stuff and household utensils, and comes in continuation of the Emirati airlift that started months ago.

"The UAE support has been consistently ongoing over the past six months, benefitting thousands of Sudanese people across most of the country's provinces," said Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan.

"The Emirati assistance for the Sudanese people comes in coordination between the government of Sudan and the ERC. It will continue over the coming days through the Sudanese Red Crescent and the Sanad Charitable Organisation for the sake of torrent - stricken families," the ambassador added.

Othman Gaafar, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent, extended thanks to the ERC officials for their significant and continual support.

Ahmed Othman, the Acting Commissioner of Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission, commended the UAE support coming through the country's various aid arms, primarily the ERC.