Emirati astronauts get custom Soyuz /MS-15/ seats

By Wam

A team of specialised engineers from the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos designed two custom Soyuz MS-15 seats for Emirati astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi, following the official announcement of the launch date of the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on 25 September, 2019, and the announcement made by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) of selecting AlMansoori as the prime astronaut and AlNeyadi as the back-up astronaut.

The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos took detailed measurements of the astronauts’ bodies to design the seats, in line with the agreement signed between the UAE, represented by the MBRSC, and Russia, represented by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, to send the first Emirati astronaut to participate in scientific research in a space mission to the ISS, as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

A team of engineers took detailed measurements of the astronauts’ bodies, and put them into a Soyuz mockup mini bathtub to ensure that the seats correctly fit the two astronauts. The astronauts checked their customised seats while quick setting plaster was poured around them.

In a video posted on MBRSC’s social media platforms, AlMansoori and AlNeyadi are seated in a Soyuz mockup mini bathtub, wearing two Sokol spacesuits. After manufacturing the Soyuz seats, the two astronauts will ensure that the sizes of the chairs are accurate, by sitting on them and experimenting several positions, as a necessary procedure to ensure the safety and comfort of the astronauts aboard their trip to the ISS.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of MBRSC, said, "Beginning to design two custom Soyuz MS-15 seats for AlMansoori and AlNeyadi is a new and important step in sending the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to the ISS."

AlShaibani stressed that these advanced stages confirm the pivotal role played by the UAE and its organisations in the global space sector.

Salem AlMarri, Assistant Director General for Science and Technology Sector, Head of UAE Astronaut Programme, said, "Reaching this important stage highlights our determination to move forward. The process of manufacturing the Soyuz seats, and conforming to standard specifications and safety factors is a very important step in the trip to the ISS."

"Manufacturing the custom Soyuz MS-15 seats is highly dependent on several safety and security factors, including ensuring that the sizes of the chairs are accurate, as well as sitting on them and experimenting several positions, as a necessary procedure to ensure the safety and comfort of the astronauts aboard their trip to the ISS. This is currently being worked on," noted AlMarri.

AlMansoori and AlNeyadi are currently undergoing training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia in preparation for this mission. AlMansoori will fly for an eight-day space mission to ISS aboard a Soyuz-MS 15 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 25 September 2019 and return to Earth aboard a Soyuz-MS 12.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Launched in 2007, this fund, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, aims towards supporting research and development within the ICT sector in the UAE, helping it to grow into a nationally significant industry with a leading place in the world.