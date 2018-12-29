Emirati culture to take centre-stage at New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

By Wam

The UAE’s culture will take centre-stage at the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair, NDWBF 2019.

As a guest of honour at the 27th edition of the fair, which will take place from 5th to 13th January, Sharjah is set to take visitors on a spectacular cultural journey.

The emirate’s various literary and cultural entities have curated a rich programme of seminars, poetry evenings, and a host of other engagements, which will reflect its 40 years of steady efforts in the cultural field, which have popularised the UAE’s and Arab cultural heritage globally.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Head of the Sharjah delegation at NDWBF 2019, underscored that culture is the cornerstone of advancement, given that it is one of the most creative and humane ways to build bridges between nations.

He noted that Sharjah’s selection as the guest of honour is a clear indication of the cultural status the emirate enjoys regionally and globally.

Visitors to the book fair are expected to take part in a series of literary and artistic activities organised by Sharjah and will witness traditional Emirati performances by the Sharjah National Band.

Sheikh Fahim said, "Sharjah’s cultural prominence has not been built overnight, but illustrates the fruition of persistent efforts for over four decades. Today, Sharjah is a hub of sciences, knowledge and culture, and home to a plethora of annual cultural events that brings together renowned writers and intellectuals from around the world.

"These feats reflect the realisation of the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that a strong cultural movement contributes to development in all fields."

"The UAE and India have enjoyed strong relations for several decades, and our geographic proximity coupled with our rich cultural legacies offered both nations a unique platform to establish free-flowing communication and strong understanding," he added.

At the Sharjah pavilion, Emirati authors and literati will share a wealth of information and insight into the Arab world and the diversity and history it holds, in addition to addressing industry challenges with their peers and international counterparts.

The emirate has also translated 57 Arabic language works to Hindi that will be available for Indian readers.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, said, "Sharjah’s selection to be New Delhi World Book Fair’s guest of honour is a recognition for its instrumental role in successfully acquainting the world with Emirati and Arab cultures, under the guidance and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi."

"Sharjah is on a mission to introduce, highlight and represent Arab and Emirati culture at every international participation, and book fairs offer us an unrivalled opportunity to do so. At NDWBF 2019, we will also be showcasing Sharjah’s world-class services and diverse offerings to publishers worldwide, and offer our expert consultation on how to capitalise on opportunities in Arab markets," he added.