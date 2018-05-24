Emirati family donates Dh1m to support underprivileged students of Zayed University

Both campuses of Zayed University, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, received a donation of AED1 million from the family of the late Obaid Al Hilow, to support its underprivileged students, as per a signed agreement between both parties.

Dr. Riyadh Al Muhaidab, Director of the University, received the donation cheque from Mohammed Al Ansari, who visited the university’s campus in Dubai.

Al Ansari said that the initiative is in line with the beliefs of Al Hilow, who believed in the importance of an education and its role in promoting community development.

He added that the donation is part of a cooperation agreement that stipulates providing support for underprivileged students, contributing to the university’s student solidarity fund, and giving willing students free training opportunities in volunteering and community work.

Dr. Al Muhaidab praised the initiative while adding that it reflects the values of support and solidarity within the UAE community.