Emirati inventor Ahmed Majan to be guest of honour at 'European Exhibition of Creativity and Innovation 2019'

By Wam

The "European Inventors Organisation" has invited Emirati inventor Ahmed Abdullah Majan to be the guest of honour at the 11th Edition of EUROINVENT – European Exhibition of Creativity and Innovation, which will be held in Iasi, Romania, from 16th to 18th May.

The exhibition promotes creativity and innovation in International context. During EUROINVENT, leading inventors, researchers, engineers and scientists will present actual research issues in all fields of research; share research results; forge partnerships and agreements; create and develop new research ideas; and transfer technology.

The award’s categories will include the youngest inventor and best inventor while the exhibition aims to encourage the participation of the youth and women in science.

More than 620 inventions and research projects representing 14 categories will be showcased at 90 exhibition platforms.

The exhibition will coincide with the International Conference on Innovative Research, ICIR, 2019, the Technical-Scientifically, Artistic and Literary Book Salon and the European Visual Art Exhibition.