Emirati Media Forum discusses future of UAE media

By WAM

The UAE leadership has great expectations from Emirati media and considers it a key partner in national development and finding solutions to major regional and international challenges, a senior Emirati official said.

Speaking at the closing session of 5th Emirati Media Forum (EMF) held in Dubai on Saturday, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said the event offered a platform for an open discussion on opportunities and challenges facing local media.

The Forum, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sought to explore several issues related to the current UAE media landscape and the role that local media is expected to play in the future, Al Marri said.

Al Marri said that the Emirati Media Forum was focused on analysing the current capabilities of local media as well as understanding how well it was placed to fulfill its responsibilities in serving the community by helping find solutions to current problems. The UAE media is not only responsible for presenting balanced messages to UAE audiences but also the entire world. The local media’s efforts will help portray an accurate image of the UAE to global audiences, especially its efforts to contribute to enhancing global development and prosperity, she said.

Al Marri highlighted the role of the National Media Council, NMC, as a body that regulates the media sector in the UAE. She said the Council’s vision and contributions have helped promote cooperation among the media organisations across the UAE. She also expressed her gratitude to all the speakers and participants at the 5th EMF for enriching the discussions at the event.

Delivering the opening speech, Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, said the Forum had a special significance as it promoted innovation and creativity as the key professional values of the UAE media. She said these values are crucial to enhancing the media’s competitiveness.

She said that Emirati media must be prepared to rapidly adopt advancements in the international media industry, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision for the future. The local media must find ways to leverage digital media platforms to support the nation’s strategic objectives and ambitions, the official added.