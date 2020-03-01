Emirati people support Libyan people in facing terrorism, foreign intervention: Saqr Ghobash

By WAM

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council , FNC, stated that the Emirati people are supporting the Libyan people in facing terrorism and countering foreign intervention, which stifle national unity and threaten the country’s security and stability.

He made this statement yesterday while receiving Aqila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, and his delegation, to discuss ways of reinforcing their parliamentary ties and strengthening their bilateral coordination and consultation, especially regarding issues of mutual concern, such as maintaining security and stability and countering foreign intervention in their internal affairs.

During a meeting, both sides exchanged their views on a number of topics of mutual concern, and discussed ways enhancing the coordination between their countries in regional and international events.

Ghobash also stressed that the UAE always supports friendly countries and will support Libya in finding a solution to its crisis, highlighting the UAE’s keenness to solve Libya’s issues through peaceful and diplomatic means.

He then pointed out the key role of parliaments, along with governments and relevant authorities, in reinforcing national unity and combatting related threats that target countries and communities.

Saleh thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the unity and sovereignty of Libya, stressing the importance of his delegation’s visit to reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries, to achieve security and stability.

He also lauded the FNC’s parliamentary diplomacy and its role in supporting Arab causes while explaining the latest developments in Libya, the practices of terrorist militias, and the aspirations of the Libyan people to reach a peaceful solution that will protect their country’s unity as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by FNC members Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, Somaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi and Athraa Hassan bin Rakadh Al Ali, along with Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

