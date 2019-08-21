Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

By Wam

Habib Yousuf Abdallah Al Sayegh, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union and Secretary General of the Arab Writers Union, died on Tuesday.

Al Sayegh, a prominent Emirati poet and intellectual was born in Abu Dhabi in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Philosophy in 1977 and completed his Master of Comparative Linguistics from the University of London in 1998.

In mourning Al Sayegh, the UAE Journalists Association said :We lost a free, creative writer and one of prominent symbols of UAE media and culture. He departed us at the peak of his national, literary, cultural and intellectual journey.''

''We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased, Dar AlKhaleej for Press, Printing and Publishing, Emirates Writers Union and to the Arab Writers Union.''