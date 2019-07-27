Emirati professionals accounted for 66% of FANR's workforce in 2018

By Wam

In 2018, Emirati professionals constituted 66 percent of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation's total workforce of 241 employees, according to FANR’s 2018 Annual Report.

''Regulating the nuclear sector comes with its challenges, which require a high level of knowledge and expertise to meet. And this is why we are proud to have qualified Emirati nuclear professionals working side by side with our foreign expert staff in nuclear safety, nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation,'' said Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Management, FANR.

The past year, he added, FANR made excellent progress towards realising its vision of becoming a globally recognised nuclear regulator.

''FANR remains dedicated to developing Emiratis in the nuclear regulatory sector, the third round of Emiratis joined the Developee Engineers Programme in 2018. Long-term career opportunities for Emiratis at FANR are achieved through focused recruitment, training and development programmes. In 2018, Emiratis accounted for 66% of FANR employees,'' stated Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director General.

''FANR’s Board of Management approved the Research and Development Policy to support the regulatory programmes of FANR, to help develop Emiratis in the organisation and attract them to work at FANR. This policy provides a technical basis for all FANR’s regulatory activities, which will eventually contribute to the sustainability of the nuclear applications in the UAE.'' FANR is dedicated to optimising the skills, processes and resources needed for it to excel and realise its vision of being globally recognised as a leading nuclear regulator.

FANR’s capacity-building efforts includes the steadfast support of the government’s Emiratisation initiative.

FANR continues to attract talented individuals to meet its business requirements with 32 new Emiratis being recruited in 2018, the report indicated.

In order to accomplish its vision of being global leaders in nuclear regulation, FANR implements and conducts extensive programmes to support its resources, skills and processes.