Emirati scholar nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature 2019 for his book 'The Mirage'

By Wam

Several European and Arab societies and personalities have nominated Professor Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) in the UAE, and his book "The Mirage" for the Nobel Prize in Literature 2019.

The Emirati scholar has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature this year for the importance of his book in addressing extremist ideologies that have spread across the globe in recent years, and which threatens the security of societies and human values.

More than 50 experts, academics, and politicians from Belgium, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Sweden have taken part in the nomination of Prof. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi and his book for the Nobel Prize in Literature for this year. They hope that this nomination will contribute to promoting the intellectual efforts in confronting extremist and destructive ideologies. They regard the Nobel Prize as a symbol and vital opportunity to highlight the dangers of extremist ideologies, and due to its academic significance, the book is regarded as a model towards efforts in tackling this epidemic.

Dr. Nidal Shoukeir, Chairman of the European Press Association for the Arab World (APEMA), pointed out that nominating Al Suwaidi for this distinguished global award is an indication of a real global and European awareness of the importance of encouraging intellectual efforts and output in facing the risk of radical thoughts and ideologies which have become a threat to societies. He also congratulated Prof. Al Suwaidi, the ECSSR and the UAE for this significant nomination. He said, "The nomination for this unique global award reflects an important global recognition of the role of the writer and his works in addressing radical ideas, and its appreciation of the UAE’s efforts in leading the cultural and intellectual fight against extremism and terrorism."

Belgian researcher and academic, Dr. Ibrahim Litose, Islamic Studies professor at the University of Antwerp, considered the nomination a confirmation for the leading role of thinkers in fighting extremism and terrorism. He added that experiences had highlighted the significance of thought in facing extremist ideas, and in providing an alternative rhetoric to preserve the highest human values in all societies.

The Belgian scholar added, "The Mirage by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi is a complete and integrated book, both academically and practically; it is a great example of harnessing thought for contemporary humanitarian issues. Therefore, he deserves to be among the nominees for the Nobel Prize for Literature because of the value the book adds within this framework."

Jean-Valre Baldacchino, Head of the Department of Geopolitical Research and Analysis, Paris, commented, "The nomination is an important and influential precedent, especially since his book The Mirage remains an important and decisive intellectual response to the threat of extremist ideas that have become a real disease attacking the world, posing a major threat to the world in general, and Europe, in particular."

The Mirage has won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of "Development of Nations". According to many researchers and specialists, The Mirage is one of the major Arabic and international books that address the scourge of extremism and terrorism that has overwhelmed the world in recent years.

The book reflects also the personal vision of that stems from his belief that the Arab and global fight against extremist ideology, as well as the groups and organisations that embrace it, is not limited to security and military actions; rather, it is an extended war with an intellectual dimension first and foremost.