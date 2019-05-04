Employers key partners to ensuring Emirati rights, attaining UAE objectives: GPSSA official

By Wam

Employers are vital partners to ensuring the rights of Emiratis are sustained, and attaining the UAE's overall objectives and visions, said an official from the General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA.

Hanan Al Sahlawi, GPSSA Acting Executive Director, said that the Authority considers employers as strategic partners to achieve the objectives of the country that aim to secure social security benefits for its citizens, by granting them fixed monthly incomes should an insured employee encounter a hazardous incident while fulfilling their work obligations.

In a statement, the Authority confirmed that social security enhances privileges offered by the country to its citizens and their families. It went on to note that the UAE Constitution has recognised and included clauses to ensure that care is provided to persons who are unable to work as a result of natural or occupational hazards, including diseases or ailments, disabilities, and unemployment via the pensions and social assistance laws.

According to the GPSSA, Federal Law No. 07 of 1999 on Pension and Social Security, and its amendments obliges all government and private sector employers to register the UAE national employees that are subject to the provisions stipulated within the law. Employers are required to register their employees and to settle their contributions, and any fines and penalties incurred as a result of late contribution payments, the Authority explained.

Al Sahlawi noted that all federal government, local and private sector employers operating within the Emirates of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ajman, are subject to the provisions of Federal Law No. 07. She explained that the law on pension and social security does not exempt employers from registering and settling contributions in case of a "lack of awareness" of the provisions of the law and that they "required to register [employees] and settle payments retroactively."

The law on pensions and social security applies to civilians only, Al Sahlawi noted, adding that military employees are subject to their retirement laws, according to the entities they serve.

She went on to explain that private sector employers based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with branches operating in other emirates, such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, are subject to Law No. 02 of 2000 on Civil Retirement Pensions and Benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whereas employers headquartered in the other Emirates, such as Citibank United Arab Emirates, are subject to the Federal Law on Pensions and Social Security.

The GPSSA was established under Federal Law No. 06 of 1999. It is mandated to apply the pensions and retirement benefits for UAE nationals following Federal Law No. 07 of 1999 on Pensions and Social Security, and its amendments.