Empower participates in 10th ‘Car Free Day’ initiative

By WAM

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has participated in the 10th Car Free Day programme, which was held under the slogan, ‘Be a Carbon Ambassador’, in line with the Year of Tolerance.

The initiative was organised by Dubai Municipality, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. Empower encouraged all its employees to be a part of the initiative, as it aims to promote the use of public transportation to commute to work, and contribute to reducing the effects of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint in the emirate.

The corporation arranged special buses for its employees to get to and from the office, and encouraged them to walk, if the distance to work was short. It also advised its staff to spread awareness about the importance of reducing Dubai's carbon footprint.

"Empower is committed to protect the environment, and focuses on energy efficiency, as carbon is one of the major environmental pollutants today. Empower works on developing innovative initiatives and solutions, in addition to contributing to raising awareness about the importance of adopting district cooling solutions and spreading its use across Dubai. This supports the directives of our wise leadership and the implementation of various national strategies, notably UAE Vision 2021, Dubai Energy Strategy 2050, to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint, and Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 million refrigeration tonnes, , providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments across the Emirate of Dubai.