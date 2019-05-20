Enabling works commence on AED5 billion Jubail Island

By WAM

Jubail Island Investment Company, JIIC, announced on Sunday the appointment of Gulf Contractors Company, GCC, to commence enabling works for the AED5 billion Jubail Island that was recently launched in Abu Dhabi. The works under the contract are scheduled for completion in January 2020.

Enabling works are generally associated with large-scale land development projects and involve major earthworks and grading of the site, ahead of the installation of infrastructure, such as roads, utilities, and other facilities. Over 2.5 million cubic metres of material will be excavated and placed to create the formation level for over 40 kilometres of roadways and more than 800 residential properties as part of the contracted works.

In developing the grading plan for the community, the design team optimised the distinctive features of the site, such as the hills at the North and West ends of the development to enhance the overall character of the property, as well as maximise expansive views of the waterfront and downtown skyline.

Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said, "Offering housing, commercial, leisure and freehold investment opportunities particularly for Emiratis and expatriates is a central planning element for Jubail Island and today’s announcement confirms the timely delivery of the newly launched project in conformity with leading construction and environmental standards."

Strategically located between Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Abu Dhabi city, Jubail Island is set to feature six investment zone villages – Marafaa Al Jubail, Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, Ain Al Maha, Souk Al Jubail and Bed’a Al Jubail.

With a Pearl Rating from Estidama, sustainability parameter of Abu Dhabi Government's certification system, the project is also set to significantly enhance the island’s natural ecosystem through planting new mangrove forests, as well as adding extensive canals and other new marine habitats that will be home to migratory birds, fish populations, sea turtles, and gazelles.