Enjoy an extra special Eid in Dubai with amazing art, live music, games, cash giveaways, and more this DSS

By Dubai Media Office

This Eid in Dubai - Al Adha, a superb line up of family events, live music concerts, exciting games and dining deals are in store during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). DSS is welcoming residents and visitors to experience an Eid Al Adha break they’ll never forget, as the city’s malls and world-famous attractions showcase the very best of Eid in Dubai with special lighting and decoration as well as entertainment.

Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall will have the chance to virtually meet Modesh and his new friend Dana from 2 August until 7 August as they pass by the installation located opposite Festival Souq. Both characters will be dancing in celebration of Eid and keeping mall visitors entertained.

City Walk, Meraas’ urban lifestyle, retail, entertainment and F&B destination in the heart of Dubai, is staging a series of live art events and exhibits by acclaimed artists starting this Eid and running until the end of the summer. Additionally, from 30 July to 31 August, Dubai Canvas @ City Walk will showcase international street artist Juandres Vera who will create his world-famous brand of amazing 3D artworks on the floor of City Walk’s indoor courtyard.

Famous for his paintings that turn pavements into weird and wonderful optical illusions, Vera’s talents are well known to regular visitors to Dubai’s JBR – The Walk, which still hosts some of his pieces that were used in the popular Dubai Canvas 2016 event, including a giraffe that literally emerges from a wall.

Alongside Vera, UAE-based artist @artkal3 will perform a live display of Pendulum Painting each weekend, with audiences able to watch as @artkal3 swings paint from a pendulum device to produce wonderfully unique artworks. Also appearing at City Walk will be the talented artist Yaroslava Deeb, who will wow onlookers as she uses sand, glitter and a projector to produce frames of live art that appear animated as she draws intricate lines and images.

For those looking for a wardrobe upgrade this Eid, The Outlet Village will have up to 90 per cent off a wide range of brands. Parents can shop whilst the kids visit the Safe Kids Summer Camp Square and enjoy virtual reality games and dance classes. Upon the spend of AED350, shoppers get to spin the wheel and be in with a chance to win instant prizes including gift vouchers, staycations at ROVE and passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Shoppers who check off the Al Seef Experience list can win a Staycation at the Canopy by Hilton Al Seef. Visitors to Al Seef can also enjoy a special Eid Stay, Dine and Play package including a stay at Canopy by Hilton Al Seef with breakfast, an abra ride, 80 per cent off on souvenir souq shopping and an evening cup at the hotel coffee shop or Skafos Hilton.

From 30 July to 8 August, The Beach’s retail and F&B outlets will offer incredible promotions just for Eid Al Adha, from 40 per cent off on selected items at River Island to 60 per cent off selected pieces at Roberto Cavalli as well as a special Eid Al Adha menu at AED90 only at Frateli La Bufala and Buy 1, Get 1 Free shakes and hot dogs at Shake Shack.

Fans of the hugely popular social media app TikTok can head to the Mall of the Emirates and the larger than life – and super Instagrammable – giant boom box on display in Central Galleria, where they will be challenged to create a TikTok performance and post it online, using the MOE New Beginning Song on Anghami, for the chance to win daily prizes. The TikTok Challenge will run from 30 July to 15 August.

Nakheel Mall will be buzzing with great promotions and events for DSS and Eid Al Adha break. As part of the Summer Wins promotion running until 29 August, shoppers who spend AED250 in the mall can enter a raffle to win daily instant prizes, weekly mall gift cards and cash rewards totalling AED350,000 throughout the campaign. A Nakheel Mall gift card loaded with AED25,000 is also up for grabs until 8 August as part of the grand prize for the Spend & Win promotion.

Nakheel Mall will also host live performances by solo musicians, an art exhibit, the Ripe Market Retail Pop Up each Friday and Saturday and lots of exclusive offers and in-store activities, making it a great place for families to spend quality time during Eid and throughout DSS.

The much-loved Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi will take to the stage at the Dubai Opera for an extra special charity concert this Eid Al Adha. Hosted as part of Eid In Dubai celebrations and in partnership with MBC Group, the concert will feature songs performed by Al Jassmi alongside talented female vocalist Yara and a special appearance by the very best young singers from the hit TV show ‘The Voice Kids’.

Taking place on Saturday, 1 August from 10pm to midnight, all proceeds from the concert will go towards helping children around the region who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets are priced at AED495 for Silver class seats, AED995 for Gold, AED1,500 for VIP and AED2,000 for Premium VIP, while VIP Boxes are AED2,500.

Taking place following the official Eid Al Adha holiday and a must-see for all music lovers, the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum will make a spectacular return to the stage for three incredible nights of live hologram shows at Dubai Opera on 6, 7 and 8 August.

The Umm Kulthum Hologram Concert is a combination of live music and cutting-edge technology that allows guests to watch a hologram of Kulthum, who died in 1975, perform some of her most popular songs alongside a live orchestra. This concert is a unique opportunity to celebrate the music and talent of one of the region’s most beloved artists and iconic female singers.

This Eid, the spirit of celebration and great DSS deals combine for five days of amazing cash prize giveaways totalling AED200,000 at some of Dubai’s favourite malls and a total of 50 lucky shoppers can win cash prizes of AED4,000 each. On the first day of Eid, Dubai Outlet Mall will reward 10 winners with AED4,000 each, with another 10 people receiving AED4,000 each on day two of the holiday.

The third day of Eid Al Adha will see 10 winners walk off with AED4,000 each at the Bin Sougat Centre, with 10 lucky winners landing AED4,000 each on the fourth day of Eid at the Al Ghurair Centre and the final 10 people winning AED4,000 each at Reef Mall on the fifth day of Eid. To win the AED4,000 prize, shoppers only need to spend AED 200 in any of the participating malls during Eid.

For those looking to take a tour of Dubai, Seawings Seaplane Tours has reopened just in time for Eid Al Adha and is offering 20 per cent off all Dubai scenic tours for bookings made until 9 August.

Enjoying all the great Eid Al Adha fun, games and promotions taking place across Dubai this DSS can build up an appetite, and luckily there are lots of great F&B deals available to satisfy every kind of food craving.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a taste of Asia at Ramusake, the popular Japanese restaurant at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai - Jumeirah Beach. Customers who visit on a Sunday can order from an exclusive DSS menu featuring a selection of street food favourites plus drinks for just AED30 per person.

Visitors to the Trump International Golf Course can soak up the picturesque golf course views while feasting on a delicious AED99, three-course set menu available each day at the family-friendly Stoke House restaurant. Diners can order a selection of light starters such as soup or spring rolls, enjoy a hearty main course and finish with delicious desserts including chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream or freshly baked carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

The 23rd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (9 July until 29 August 2020) is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features major retail-based festivals, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2020 is supported by key sponsor RAKBANK and MasterCard and strategic partners which include Emaar (The Dubai Mall), Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), Meraas (City Walk, Boxpark, The Beach, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, La Mer), Emirates Airline, Dubai Duty Free, AW Rostamani Group, Enoc, National Food Products Company and Etisalat.

To see the full calendar of events, please visit www.dubaisummersurprises.com and on @DSSsocial.

