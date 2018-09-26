ENOC collaborates with CDA to support 100 Emirati single mothers

By Staff

ENOC Group, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) distributed 100 Union Coop cards valued at AED2,500 each to Emirati single mothers on Emirati Women’s day. The initiative aims to support single mothers, who are supporting a family of four members and above to achieve financial independence and security.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our nation’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed, once said, “The woman is half of the society; any country which pursues development should not leave her in poverty or illiteracy. I am on the woman’s side.” We aim to empower women and help them in supporting their families, and thereby help build social cohesion and inclusion.”

ENOC Group and CDA will lend the support to mothers who work hard and tirelessly for their families. CDA will identify the beneficiaries in line with its mission to extend government support to people who are eligible for financial and social benefits and help them integrate with the community.

Ahmad Julfar, Director General, Community Development Authority, said: “We communicate with the community through multiple channels to learn more about the challenges they face. We are delighted to work with ENOC Group to support Emirati single women who face financial challenges.”