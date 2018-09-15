ENOC plans to open five stations next year in Sharjah

By Wam

The Emirates National Oil Company Group, ENOC, plans to open five service stations in 2019, with the number of stations in the emirate reaching 25 over the next five years.

The stations will include the latest technologies and equipment and will operate according to the highest standards to develop the services provided to residents of the emirate.

Sultan Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, received Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer at ENOC Group, at the SEDD main headquarters, to explore ways of strengthening areas of cooperation available in general and a strategic partnership with SEDD to optimise the vibrancy of Sharjah’s economy and the importance of its market for the group.

The SEDD Chairman emphasised the importance of holding such meetings which would enhance cooperation and mutual coordination and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the emirate. The meeting was attended by the ENOC officials and others from SEDD.

The ENOC Group expressed its appreciation for the concerns placed by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his directives to create an investment environment and interest in the economic aspect. In addition, ENOC expressed its gratitude to return to the market due to the importance of the market and the large volume of consumption of petroleum products in them. It has stressed its willingness to cooperate with the department to remove all obstacles as well. Furthermore, the group was fully committed to eradicating the after-effects of the closure of the stations in the previous period.